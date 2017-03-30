Police: Intoxicated man robs Winona Lake bank

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested after he entered a bank in Winona Lake Thursday intoxicated and demanded money from the tellers.

Officers were called to the Lake City Bank, 99 Chestnut Ave. around 3:45 p.m. and attempted to make contact with the suspect inside the bank.

According to a press release from Winona Lake Police Department, the suspect, later identified as Arturo Ortego-Paredes was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators determined that Paredes entered the bank implying that he had a weapon and demanded money from the tellers. Paredes never displayed a weapon but obtained an unknown amount of money prior to be taken into custody, the press release said.

Before being transported to Kosciusko County, Paredes was found to be intoxicated and transported to a medical facility.

The press release indicated that Paredes was charged with armed robbery.