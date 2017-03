LEO, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 7 Northrop opened the baseball season with a 7-4 win at Leo on Wednesday evening.

University of Cincinnati recruit Garrett Schoenle went five innings for the Bruins, striking out 10 while yielding just one hit.

Ben Yoss and Kyler Doan each went 3-for-4 at the plate for the Bruins.