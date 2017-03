FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Legends took the loss hard. A few days and a few cheers from their peers helps put some perspective on North Side’s accomplishments.

The school held a pep rally to honor the boys basketball team Thursday afternoon.

The Legends came up short in the 4A state title game against Ben Davis and finished the season 27-3. They were the first North Side squad to advance to the state championship game in 1965.