N. Clinton Street gas station robbed at gunpoint

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Eddie’s Quick Mart was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning, according to Fort Wayne police.

Officers were called to the Marathon, 4233 North Clinton Street, around 3 a.m.

A man entered the store with a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No one was hurt.

A police K-9 officer attempted to track the suspect and other officers canvassed the neighborhood. Police have not made any arrests.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

An officer told NewsChannel 15 the gas station had decided to close overnight due to previous armed robberies but had since opened back up to offer 24/7 service.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.