FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Longtime area basketball coach Mike Novell is stepping down from his position after seven years of leading the South Side boys program.

Novell’s team went 5-14 this season.

Prior to South Side Novell spent 10 seasons as the head coach at North Side.

According to Harrell’s basketball website, Novell’s teams have gone 313-410 in his 30 years as a head coach.