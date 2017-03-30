Man placed on probation for Terre Haute park explosives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man arrested in connection with homemade explosives that were found in 2014 in a Terre Haute city park will be on probation after entering a plea agreement.

The (Terre Haute) Tribune-Star reports 31-year-old Anthony Tillotson pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device and was given a four-year suspended sentence this week. He was given credit for time already served in jail.

Tillotson was ordered as part of the agreement not to possess any firearms, deadly weapons, ammunition, explosive devices or equipment to make explosive devices.

Police said at the time that investigators believed two pipe bombs found near the Collett Park entrance were discarded in the park the night before they were spotted Sept. 16, 2014. A bomb squad safely disabled the explosives. Tillotson lived nearby.

