Man admits killing girlfriend before leaving on vacation

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana man has pleaded guilty to an enhanced charge of murder for fatally stabbing his pregnant girlfriend and leaving her body in their apartment while he took a vacation.

Israel Ordonez Calixto of Elkhart admitting killing 20-year-old Savanna Best on or around Aug. 12, just before the 31-year-old Ordonez left on a three-day trip to the East Coast with a friend. Under a plea agreement, he faces 55 to 75 years in prison when Elkhart Circuit Judge Michael Christofeno sentences him April 27. The Elkhart Truth reports (http://bit.ly/2nkNqew ) the vacation companion reported the slaying to police when they returned to the area. Officers found Best’s body wrapped in a blanket on a bed inside the apartment.

