Mad Ants to host playoff game on Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants will begin the postseason with a game home next Tuesday night the team has announced.

The Ants will tip off their best-of-three first series April 4 at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum, though the opponent has yet to be determined.

The Ants clinched a playoff berth with a win Tuesday afternoon in Long Island. Depending on how the remaining games in the regular season shake out the Mad Ants will either face the Raptors 905 or the Canton Charge in the first round.

Fort Wayne is currently 29-20 overall and in third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Mad Ants wrap up the regular season at home Saturday at 7 p.m. against Canton at the Coliseum.