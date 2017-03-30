Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey gets mic’d up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants and head coach Steve Gansey gave WANE-TV an exclusive look behind-the-scenes at a recent practice.

Gansey, in his second season as Fort Wayne’s head coach, was mic’d up for practice at the ASH Centre.

The Ants clinched a playoff berth – the team’s fourth in five years – with a win at Long Island on Tuesday. They wrap up the regular season Saturday at home against Canton at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum.

The Ants are likely to host the first game in a best-of-three first round playoff series on Tuesday, April 4.