Komets deal Aces a defeat in Alaska’s first trip to Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Up until Wednesday night the Alaska Aces had never made a trip to play the Komets at War Memorial Coliseum. They might never want to come back, as Fort Wayne earned a 5-2 win as the Komets continue their push to the playoffs.

Shawn Szydlowski scored his 19th goal on the power play to give the Komets a 1-0 lead in the first period. Following an Alaska goal, Garrett Thompson netted his 19th goal of the season to stake the Komets to a 2-1 lead after one.

In the second period Mike Cazzola banged home a rebound shot for his 25th of the season while Mike Embach netted his 17th goal on the power play as the Komets built a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame.

Following an Alaska goal Gabriel Desjardins tallied an empty-netter to set the final at 5-2.

Pat Nagle saved 30-of-32 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are on the road the rest of the week. They’ll play at Cincinnati on Friday, at Indy on Saturday, and at Toledo on Sunday with only six games remaining in the regular season.