Indianapolis museum to display letters sent to AIDS victim

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is planning a public exhibit displaying thousands of letters that people sent to Ryan White, a teenager who died of AIDS nearly 27 years ago.

A spokesperson says the effort is part of a research project to shed light on public sentiment during the height of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. Nearly 6,000 letters will be featured after a team of researchers from the museum and IUPUI studied them.

White, a Kokomo boy, contracted the disease during a blood transfusion when he was 13 years old. His mother, Jeanne White-Ginder, will speak about the letters at the museum this weekend.

Museum officials are hoping that some of the people who wrote the letters will come forward to put context behind their words.