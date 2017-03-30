Indiana Senate offers up $32.1 billion two-year budget

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Senate Republicans has put forward a two-year state spending plan that nixes a proposed cigarette tax increase wanted by the GOP-controlled House.

The $32.1 billion plan that Republican Senate Appropriations committee Chairman Luke Kenley announced Thursday morning would spend slightly more than the House GOP proposal. It includes a $358 million increase for K-12 education. But it would provide $6 million less a year than the House and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb wanted for the state’s preschool program for needy kids.

It also sets aside $5 million in funding for Holcomb’s new drug czar and would increase funding for special veterans’ courts by $1 million

Budget negotiations will continue over the coming weeks as the House, Senate and governor work to agree to a final proposal.

