Grizzlies maul Pacers in Memphis

Associated Press Published:
Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS (AP) – Mike Conley matched his career high with seven 3-pointers on his way to 36 points, helping the Memphis Grizzlies rout the Indiana Pacers 110-97 on Wednesday night.
Vince Carter had 21 points and eight rebounds, and Zach Randolph finished with 17 points as Memphis snapped a four-game losing streak. Conley went 13 for 21 from the field.
Paul George led the Pacers with 22 points, Aaron Brooks, who provided an early spark from outside the arc, had 18 points, and Thaddeus Young finished with 16.
Indiana lost for the fourth time in five games.

Related Posts