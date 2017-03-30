Grand jury clears Indianapolis officer in October shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A grand jury has cleared an Indianapolis police officer in an October shooting that wounded a man during what authorities described as a struggle over the officer’s gun.

The Marion County prosecutor’s office announced Wednesday that the grand jury found no probable cause that a crime had been committed by police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has said that Gerald Cole was shot in the arm and the back on Oct. 19 by Officer James Perry during the struggle while Perry was trying to handcuff Cole’s brother, 39-year-old Stephen Cole.

The incident occurred while police said Perry investigated a claim by Stephen Cole’s daughter that he had taken her cellphone and debit card.

Perry was placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.