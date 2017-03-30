FWPD investigating liquor store armed robbery

Police cars are parked at S&V Liquors on Broadway after a reported armed robbery on Mar. 29, 2017.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for the suspect of a liquor store robbery.

Police were called to S&V Liquors, 2035 Broadway, at 11:42 p.m. Thursday for a reported armed robbery.

According to officers at the scene, a man with a ski mask covering his face entered the store shortly before closing time. The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A police K-9 officer attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful. Other officers canvassed the neighborhood but were not able to locate the suspect.

Police did not release a description of the man believed to have robbed the store.

No customers were inside at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

