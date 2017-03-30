FWPD: 7 arrested follow raid at Stophlet Street apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven people were arrested on drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant, according to FWPD Sergeant Mark Brooks.
Officers conducted the raid around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1235 Stophlet Street, Apt. 2.
Brooks didn’t provide any other details about the investigation. But, he did release the names and charges of the seven people taken into police custody.
Stophlet narcotics arrests
Stophlet narcotics arrests
Michael L. Cardwell, 32, was arrested on two felony charges of possession of a synthetic drug and maintaining a common nuisance, in addition to a misdemeanor charge for resisting law enforcement and fleeing.
Police also arrested 49-year-old Melissa Clinton, 52-year-old Donald Clinton, 39-year-old Melissa Lovins, 41-year-old Anita Jacobs, 40-year-old Jason Vinson and 61-year-old Edward Ward, each on a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance.