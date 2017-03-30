FWPD: 7 arrested follow raid at Stophlet Street apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Seven people were arrested on drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant, according to FWPD Sergeant Mark Brooks.

Officers conducted the raid around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1235 Stophlet Street, Apt. 2.

Brooks didn’t provide any other details about the investigation. But, he did release the names and charges of the seven people taken into police custody.

Mugshot of Michael Cardwell, 32, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Melissa Clinton, 49, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Donald Clinton, 52, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Melanie Lovins, 39, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Anita Jacobs, 41, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Jason Vinson, 40, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department. Mugshot of Edward Ward, 61, provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Michael L. Cardwell, 32, was arrested on two felony charges of possession of a synthetic drug and maintaining a common nuisance, in addition to a misdemeanor charge for resisting law enforcement and fleeing.

Police also arrested 49-year-old Melissa Clinton, 52-year-old Donald Clinton, 39-year-old Melissa Lovins, 41-year-old Anita Jacobs, 40-year-old Jason Vinson and 61-year-old Edward Ward, each on a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance.