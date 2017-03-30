Apparent lightning strike damages aircraft ramp at 122nd ANG

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several pieces of asphalt went flying after an apparent lightning strike at the 122nd Air National Guard Base.

Several pictures submitted to NewsChannel 15 by viewer Jay Jenkins showed a hole in the aircraft ramp near at the base’s flight line.

A guardsman is standing next to a hole that is about the size of his boot.

Several asphalt chunks appear to have been thrown for several feet.

Severe thunderstorms passed through the area Thursday evening, prompting tornado and thunderstorm warnings in several northeast Indiana counties.