U.S. 30/33 interchange work could begin Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A major construction project involving the U.S. 30/U.S. 33 interchange, between I-69 and Kroemer Road in Allen County is scheduled to begin on or after Friday, March 31 according to the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

The new interchange, which will result in the removal of the current ramps and the construction of two new ramps, is designed to improve safety and increase the amount of traffic able to flow freely while merging from U.S. 33 onto U.S. 30.

The new ramps, which will begin approximately 2,500 feet west of U.S. 33, will carry traffic from U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 33 northbound, as well as U.S. 33 southbound to U.S. 30 eastbound. The project will result in two new 16-foot ramps with 8-foot paved shoulders. The project also includes an acceleration lane to provide a continuous lane between the U.S. 30/U.S. 33 interchange, as well as the I-69 interchange.

Once construction begins, motorists will encounter lane shifts and restrictions on eastbound U.S. 30 eastbound. Drivers are also reminded to consider worker safety while driving through any active construction zone.

Later this summer, U.S. 33 southbound will be reduced to one lane through the interchange while contractors remove one lane at a time of the old ramp. Also at that time, the ramp from U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 33 northbound will be closed. It will remain closed throughout the duration of the project so the old ramp can be removed. By early fall, motorists driving southbound on U.S. 33 to eastbound U.S. 30 will travel on part of the new ramp.

The completed project will include new concrete pavement, paved asphalt shoulders, drainage structures, lighting, pavement markings and signage. The interchange modification project, which is expected to be finished in late 2017, weather permitting.