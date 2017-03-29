Section of Bass Road to close until December

Construction continues to ramp up along Bass Road as crews prepare to shut down a section of the road starting Monday.

The two-lane road will close between Flaugh and Kroemer roads and is expected to remain closed until December 1.

The closing comes so construction crews can begin working on widening the bridges over I-69 and Flaugh Ditch.

A marked detour route will utilize Hadley, Illinois and Thomas roads to get around the closure. It’s an inconvenience that Mike Thornson, County Engineer for the Allen County Highway Department said he is aware of.

“We certainly understand it’ll be an inconvenience for people living out there and traveling through there we’re gonna try our darndest to minimize those inconveniences,” Thornson said.

This is just the first part of a four-phase project along Bass Road that will stretch nearly 4.5 miles from Scott Road to Hillegas Road. It’s a multi-million dollar project that is expected to take six to eight years to finish in total.

The first phase will focus on the stretch of Bass Road that intersects with Hadley and Flaugh roads. Those intersections will get new roundabouts, while the rest of the road will be widened to include a third, center-turn lane.

The Pointe Church and Carepointe Academy is located near the construction. While the closure on Bass Road will impact some members and parents, church leaders are optimistic about the end product.

“It’ll be an inconvenience for them, but I think we all know that in the end it’s gonna be a positive thing here to have the better roadway and have the bicycle path and the roundabouts which are gonna be great,” Senior Associate Pastor Mitch Moser said.

Phase one of the project will also add a new multi-use trail that will run along the north side of Bass Road from Hillegas to Hadley. It will then cross over at Hadley to run along the south side to Scott Road. The idea is to safely connect residential areas along the route. It’ll also provide a connection to Buckner Park.

“Trails are a big deal these days. People want to get out and be able to have access across the community by walking, biking, for exercise, and to enjoy the community more,” Thornson, said.

But not everyone is thrilled about the construction in the meantime. Casey Field lives in Stratford Forest, which is located in the direct path of the construction project. She said she’s not looking forward to it.

“It does kind of stink that they’re coming in and invading our space and changing our lives,” Field said. “And I don’t know if it’s really necessary at this point.”

But the project will continue possibly until 2024. Thornson asked that people be patient as crews continue work in the area. He invited anyone with questions or concerns to call the Allen County Highway Department at (260) 449-7369.

Tentative Phasing Schedule for Total Project:

2017-2019 Roundabout construction at the intersection of Bass Road, Hadley Road, Yellow River Road, and the railroad; roundabout construction at the intersection of Bass and Flaugh Roads; widening of Bass Road from the Hadley roundabout eastward to Clifty Parkway; bridge improvements over Interstate Highway 69 and over the Flaugh Ditch.

2019-2020 Bass Road widening from Clifty Parkway eastward to Thomas Road, with intersection improvements at the Kroemer Road intersection.

2020-2021 Roundabout construction at the Thomas Road intersection, and road widening eastward to the west side of Hillegas Road.

2021-2024 Bass Road widening from the Hadley Road roundabout westward to Scott Road, with roundabout construction at the Scott Road intersection.