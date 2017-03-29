Rexnord employees open up about layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Inside Sully’s Bar and Grill was an impromptu round-table discussion.

The panel included five Rexnord employees, and collectively the five carried more than 140 years of experience in for working for the plant. On Tuesday, United Steelworkers Union 1999 and President Don Zering confirmed Rexnord notified 23 workers they would be laid off in two weeks.

Late last year, Rexnord announced it would close its Indianapolis plant and move the 300 well paying jobs to Mexico.

“There is nothing you can show or tell me that justifies what you are doing,” said John Sulldur, as he talked about the company’s plans. Sulldur has worked for the Milwaukee based company for 44 years.

The workers expressed their hurt, shock, and frustration. Zering believes that the union may be able to save at least 10 to 12 of the positions slated to be eliminated in the next couple of weeks.

However, there is no firm date on when the plant will close its doors this year.

“All the things you see happened over a period of time, this whole process makes your stomach turn, it is grinding,” said John Leonard, a Rexnord employee for 40 plus years. Leonard learned with 22 others that he will be laid off.

reached out to Rexnord on Tuesday and received the following statement:

After reaching an agreement with the union in late 2016, we have begun the process of closing down operations at our Indianapolis facility. We continue to expect the majority of transitions will occur from April through June. A small amount of customary plant closure activities will continue through the summer months. We will remain in close coordination with the union and affected associates throughout this time period to provide more specific timing regarding individual notifications. We deeply appreciate every associate’s contributions to the company and understand the impact this difficult decision is having on our associates and their families. We will continue to provide support and transition services to assist associates throughout the process.