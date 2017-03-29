Purdue shuts out Fort Wayne on softball diamond

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne softball dropped its non-league contest to Purdue 10-0, Wednesday afternoon, March 29.

The Mastodons finished with three hits in the game, one each by Sydney Windlan, Sierra Miranda and Lauren Watson.

Fort Wayne’s best opportunities came in the first two innings as they put a pair of runners on in both innings. In the first, Windlan singled with one out before Jessica Murray drew a walk. The second inning had Miranda reaching on a leadoff double and was followed by Demitra Burns being hit by a pitch.

The Boilermakers scored all the runs they would need in the bottom half of the first on a one-out single. Purdue added two runs in the second and seven more in the third.

Darby Shaw got the start in the circle for the ‘Dons, taking the loss throwing 1 2-3 innings while surrendering two runs on one hit. Elizabeth Snodgrass came on to pitch 2-3 an inning, allowing six runs, five earned. Bailey Benefiel threw the final 1 2-3 innings, giving up two runs.

Fort Wayne returns to action when its hosts North Dakota State in its Summit League opener for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 1 starting at noon.