Man found guilty in October 2015 shooting death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A jury has found a Fort Wayne man guilty of gunning down one man and injuring another in October 2015 at a southeast side home.

Hozyfa H. Sultan, 25, was convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brandon Washington and the attempted murder of Mykell Montgomery inside a home at 5111 Plaza Drive on Oct. 22, 2015. Washington’s body was found dead in the home; Montgomery fled and survived. Sultan also was convicted of an additional charge of a firearm. He is facing 125 years in prison.

There was an uproar of tears, screams and yelling as the verdict was read. Friends of Sultan told NewsChannel 15 he was “framed.”

Sultan has the right to appeal. His conviction date is set for May 1st.

Sultan was tried months after he was released from custody in October 2016 because prosecutors failed to bring him to trial within six months of his arrest. While he was released, he was charged with dealing crack cocaine after police made three separate controlled buys of crack cocaine through a confidential informant from Sultan.

He has not faced trial for that charge.