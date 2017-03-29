Gobble gobble! Wild turkey spotted on stroll in downtown Fort Wayne

A turkey was spotted in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Mitch Harper)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A wild turkey was spotted strolling through downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

Former Fort Wayne City Councilman and mayoral candidate Mitch Harper posted several photos on his social media pages of a large turkey in the parking lot of Trinity English Lutheran Church in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday. In one photo, the turkey was perched atop a small SUV parked in the lot.

It’s not clear how the bird made its way into the city center. Harper said he called a bird rescue team to rescue the turkey.

A turkey strolls through the parking lot of Trinity English Lutheran Church in downtown Fort Wayne on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. (Mitch Harper)

