Fiancé: Man accused of double homicide was ‘jealous ex’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The fiancé of one woman killed in a double shooting on the city’s east side said their recent engagement could have pushed the accused killer over the edge. Police said two women were gunned down late Monday by a man who later killed himself. They are calling it a double-homicide, suicide.

Investigators are still working to figure out why Tyler Turner wanted to kill 18-year-old Jenna Leakey and 20-year-old Hailey Nelson. Kristian Tyrn, who proposed to Nelson early Monday, said the killings were fueled by a jealousy.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Kensington Boulevard a just before 9 p.m. on Monday night. One woman was dead laying in the front yard of a house when police arrived and the other was taken to the hospital and later died.

Some 4,000 miles away in Finland, Kristian Tyrn, learned his fiance’s fate from the accused killer himself. Moments after the shooting Tyrn said he received a series of chilling text messages from the Turner.

“Apparently right after he killed Jenna and Hailey he barricaded himself in the house,” said Tyrn. “Then He text me three messages.”

The messages read, “I just shot your fiance” followed by “Rip Dude” and “I’ll be dead soon.”

Fort Wayne Police Department Crisis Response Team attempted to contact him while Turner was inside. Hours later, he was found dead inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Tyrn described turner as an obsessed ex-boyfriend of Nelson’s. He said they dated over a year ago and that Turner broke up with Nelson. According to Tyrn, Turner was not unhappy when she moved on.

Nelson and Tyrn found each other through an online dating site six months ago. He said they bonded over gaming and anime. Tyrn lives in Finland and said after Nelson visited last month Tyrn bought her a ring. He said they had plans to get married this year and he would eventually move to the U.S.

A friend of Jenna’s still grappling with the thought that she will never have the opportunity to see her friend again. Katelyn Carter said she can’t seem to shake the though of her best friend’s final moments.

“She was running away,” she said. “Her and Hailey were running away from him as they were shooting.I never in my life thought I would have to deal with losing such a close friend to violence.”

Less than 24 hours after proposing, Tyrn never imaged losing his fiance. The couple annouced the engagement on Facebook just hours before the killings.

“It was the happiest day of my life,” he said. “And she was happy, too.”

Now Tyrn is struggling to cope with a harsh reality.

“Everything. Your perfect dream,” he said. “Everything you ever asked for… can be taken away by a whim.”