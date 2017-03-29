Failing voucher schools would have new option in House bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Senate panel has approved a bill that has been knocked by critics as reducing accountability for Indiana voucher schools.

Republican state Rep. Robert Behning’s bill allows failing private schools to make an appeal to the state school board for a delay in consequences. It also creates a way for private schools to begin accepting voucher students in their first year.

He says the appeal gives voucher schools flexibility.

Indiana’s voucher program allows parents to use public money to send children to non-public schools. It is one of the largest in the United States.

Public school supporters argue giving a failing voucher school a reprieve conflicts with the original purpose of the program.

The Senate committee approved the bill, 7-to-4, Wednesday, sending it to the full Senate.

