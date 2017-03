FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash along southbound Interstate 69 backed up traffic for several miles in DeKalb County midday Wednesday.

Indiana State Police reported a crash just after 1 p.m. Wednesday along the interstate at the 326 milemaker, near the Auburn Auburn Park south of Auburn. One lane was open to traffic while police worked the crash. Around 1:45 p.m., authorities said traffic was open and moving again.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone was hurt.