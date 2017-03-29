Committee advances bill to close cold beer sales loophole

Related Coverage Cold beer license prompts heated lawmaker response

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Senate committee is cracking down on a legal loophole used by an Indiana retail chain to sell cold beer.

Convenience stores can sell warm beer, but the sale of cold beer has long been reserved for liquor stores. The prohibition was recently challenged by two Ricker’s stores. They bypassed the restriction by serving Mexican food, enabling them to obtain alcohol licenses typically reserved for restaurants.

Republican legislative leaders say it goes against the spirit of state law. Measures in both the House and Senate would close the loophole.

The Senate measure was passed Wednesday on an 8-1 committee vote. A House committee will vote on a similar proposal next week.

