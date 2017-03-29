Allen County’s residents decreasing in overall health

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen county’s health ranking is dropping, and the reason is being blamed on drug abuse. According to an annual study the county is the 44th least healthy county of the 92 counties in the state. That’s down five spots from last year.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said the opioid epidemic is largely to blame for the decrease in our county’s health. But she said it’s not the only thing, and sometimes making sure your mental and spiritual health is on track is the first step to living a physically healthy life.

“We got sobering news,” McMahan said.

That news came with the annual Robert Wood Johnson Foundation state health report. It compares the health of counties in each state. In 2017 Allen County’s ranking went from 39 to 44th most unhealthy county. The higher the placement the more unhealthy the county is.

Premature deaths went from 7,000 per 100,000 residents to 7,200 per 100,000.

“It’s frightening because these are premature deaths,” McMahan said.

McMahan said overdoses due to the opioid epidemic are adding to those premature deaths.

“I think we’re being impacted like the rest of the state in terms of the overdoses and the whole opioid epidemic is having,” McMahan said.

But McMahan said the opioid epidemic is part of a larger issue. Obesity is also climbing and more adults remain physically inactive. She said a large amount of people suffer from things like depression and anxiety in the state. Mental illnesses that contribute to physical illnesses.

Getting your mental health in check could be the first step in living a physically healthy life.

“The Midwest and the South really struggle with depression, anxiety, obesity, diabetes, smoking, opioids,” McMahan said. “All these things kind of travel together. So, I don’t know if it’s anything unique to Allen County or Indiana even.”

If you’re wondering about your mental or physical health McMahan said to be open and honest with your doctor. For physical and mental health resources visit the Health Department’s website.