2 hurt in crash after driver runs stop sign

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Two drivers were hurt in an early Wednesday crash in eastern DeKalb County.

Police and medics were called around 7 a.m. Wednesday to the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 75A, just east of Newville, on a report of a crash. Investigators said 20-year-old Rebekah L. Speakman of Hicksville, Ohio was headed eastbound in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when she ran a stop sign at S.R. 8 and hit a 2005 Chevrolet Impala driven by 44-year-old Robert A. Hawley of Antwerp, Ohio.

The impact sent Speakman’s sedan off the northeast corner of the intersection and into a yard. Hawley’s Impala came to rest north of the intersection on the east side of the roadway, facing southbound, a report said.

Speakman complained of pain to her head and neck; Hawley suffered a concussion and complained of cervical pain.

Both vehicles were totaled in the crash, according to the report. Speakman was cited for disregarding the stop sign.