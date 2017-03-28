USF football releases 2017 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – 2016 NAIA Champion and top-ranked University of Saint Francis will open its 20th campaign on the road on Sept. 2 at Jamestown University in Jamestown, N.D.

USF, which finished 13-1 in 2016 including a 38-17 win over then No. 2 Baker University, Kansas for the title, will play four non-conference games before opening its Mid-States Football Association Mideast League schedule at fifth-ranked, 2016 MEL champion Marian University on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m.

USF finished the 2016 season winning its last nine games of the season and was ranked No. 1 in the Dec. 20, 2016 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Postseason Poll. The Cougars swept all first-place votes with 288 total points to earn their first No. 1 ranking since 2006. It was the fifth time the Cougars have been ranked No. 1 and USF got all 13 first-place votes. The 2017 spring installment is scheduled for release on Monday, April 10.

The Cougars will open the home portion of its schedule on Sept. 9 in a noon non-conference kickoff against University of St. Francis (Peoria, Ill.).

This will also be the 20th season at USF for Head Coach Kevin Donley, who is the NAIA record-holder for career wins with 302. Donley, entering his 39th season as the winningest ACTIVE collegiate football head coach with a 302 wins, a 302-129-1. USF is 186-44 under Donley’s guidance and has produced 18 consecutive winning seasons while winning 12 MSFA MEL titles and playing in 16 NAIA Football Championship Series in 19 seasons.

USF will play its annual Blue-Black Game to conclude 11-days of spring drills on Sat., April 22 at noon. USF starts its 20th spring drills on Fri., March 31, D’Arcy Stadium, at 2:30 p.m. USF welcomes back six starts on defense, five on offense.

University of Saint Francis Football Schedule 2017 / 20th season

Day Date T25 Opponent (2016 Record) Series Location Time

Sat. Sept. 2 —- @ Jamestown Univ. (N.D.) (4-7) 0-0 Jamestown (N.D.) 1 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 9 —- U. of St. Francis (Ill.) (5-6) USF 2-0 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Sept. 16 —- @ St. Ambrose Univ. (Iowa) (4-6) USF 9-1 Davenport, Iowa 2 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 23 —- Saint Xavier Univ. (Ill.) (5-6) USF 8-5 USF, D’Arcy Stadium 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 30 #5 @ *Marian Univ. (IN) (11-1) 6-6 Indianapolis 6 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 7 —- *Concordia University (MI) (7-4) USF 6-0 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Oct. 14 —- @ *Siena Heights Univ. (MI) (5-5) USF 4-1 Adrian, MI 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 21 —- @ *Missouri Baptist Univ. (MO) (3-8) USF 3-0 St. Louis, MO 2 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 28 —- *Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) (0-10) USF 3-0 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Nov. 4 —- *Taylor University (4-7) USF 14-2 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Nov. 11 Open

NAIA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (NAIA FCS)

Nov. 18 1st Round – NAIA Playoffs TBD TBD

Nov. 25 Quarterfinal – NAIA Playoffs TBD TBD

Dec. 2 Semifinal NAIA Championship TBD TBD

Dec. 16 NAIA Championship Daytona, FL TBD

* — MSFA MEL Games BOLD – Home games.

T25 – indicates rank in 2016 Final Top 25 poll 12/20/16.

All times are Fort Wayne times.