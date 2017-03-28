Trine’s Gould, Miller sign contract extensions

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University has signed each of its basketball coaches to contract extensions.

Ryan Gould, the head women’s basketball coach, and Brooks Miller, the head men’s basketball coach, each agreed to five-year extensions. The deals lock Gould and Miller in place through the end of the 2021-22 season. Each coach led their respective teams to postseason berths this past season.

“As we look forward to launching the opening of the MTI Center, we are excited to work out long-term commitments from our head basketball coaches,” said Earl D. Brooks II, Ph.D., Trine University president. “Having consistency with their established reputations and strong leadership will be a benefit to both programs as they look to reach new heights in a new facility.”

“We are excited to work out long-term commitments with coach Gould and coach Miller,” said Matt Land, assistant vice president of athletics. “Their character and success represent the best of Trine athletics. Knowing that our student-athletes can count on consistent leadership will be a huge benefit to both programs in an exciting time for Trine basketball.”

Gould has needed just three seasons to take the Thunder women’s basketball program to unprecedented heights, leading the team to its first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance in program history this past season. Along the way, the Thunder captured its first MIAA championship and Tournament title. The team tied the program record with 25 wins and earned its first national ranking as a member of NCAA Division III. Gould owns a .738 winning percentage (59-21) at Trine.

Under Gould’s guidance, Trine student-athletes have earned five All-MIAA honors. This year, Brandi Dawson became the program’s first MIAA Most Valuable Player and Hayley Martin became the team’s first MIAA Defensive Player of the Year. Trine individuals have received national recognition on D3hoops.com’s Team of the Week twice during Gould’s tenure.

In 2015-16, the women’s basketball team finished with a cumulative 3.69 GPA, the second-highest of any athletic team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The hard work in the classroom resulted in the team earning a MIAA Team Academic Award. The Thunder boasted 12 team members on the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.

“I would like to thank Dr. Brooks, our AD Matt Land, and the rest of the administration at Trine for this tremendous opportunity to continue on with what we have begun to build in the Trine women’s basketball program,” said Gould. “It is a credit to our amazing assistant coaches and each of the players that we have in this program to be given this amount of stability moving forward. We will continue to work very hard to represent Trine University to the best of our abilities.”

Miller has led the Thunder men’s program to a level of consistency over the past six years. Trine has appeared in the MIAA Semifinals in each of Miller’s seasons as head coach, including the first MIAA Tournament Championship appearance in program history in 2016. During the 2015-16 season, Miller led the Thunder to its first national ranking as a member of NCAA Division III. He has guided the team to a 93-63 record (.593 winning percentage).

Under Miller’s tutelage, Trine student-athletes have earned national and conference accolades. Jared Holmquist was named the 2015-16 CoSIDA Academic All-American of the Year and went on to earn All-Region honors. Miller has coached seven players to a combined 11 all-conference selections. Ellis Cummings became the program’s first player to earn MIAA Defensive Player of the Year honors this past season. Miller’s teams have led the MIAA in scoring defense four years in a row.

Miller’s teams have also been high achievers in the classroom and community. The team volunteers at the Steuben County Humane Society and was one of two men’s basketball programs in the MIAA to earn a Team Academic Award from the conference during the 2015-16 school year.

“Representing Trine University as its head men’s basketball coach the past six years has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Miller. “I have been extremely fortunate to have been surrounded by a fantastic staff and even better student-athletes. The leadership here at Trine University, starting with our Board of Trustees, Dr. Brooks and his cabinet have made Trine University a one-of-a-kind place to work, live and call home. My family and I are extremely grateful to President Brooks, along with our athletic director Matt Land, for allowing us the opportunity to continue in this role for the next five years.”

Trine’s basketball teams will have the opportunity to compete in a new facility in 2018. The $11.5 million MTI Center will feature a 3,000-seat arena and three basketball courts. The MTI Center will also include a six-lane bowling alley, esports arena, fitness center, concessions, alumni suite and the Trine University Athletic Hall of Fame.