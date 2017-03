FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was a redemption tour that ended with a state championship.

The Bishop Dwenger boys hockey team beat Adams/Marian in the Class 2A state title 7-4 and are your Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week.”

The Saints fell one goal and one game short of the championship game a season prior. Senior Jared Lamothe, who scored five straight goals in the title game – and the team was motivated and made sure to come home with the trophy this time around.