Rally held to denounce anti-solar bill

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Proponents of solar energy rallied against an Indiana Statehouse bill to sharply curtail an incentive for solar adopters.

Protesters gathered around noon Tuesday in the parking lot of Plymouth Congregational Church along West Berry Street in downtown Fort Wayne to denounce Senate Bill 309, an “anti-solar bill” that would eliminate net metering in Indiana after a 15-year period.

Net metering is an incentive for solar users that pays those customers at retail rates for any excess energy they produce and pass on to the energy grid. Under Republican State Sen. Brandt Hershman of Buck Creek’s legislation, customers would be paid instead at wholesale rates.

Opponents at Tuesday’s rally said the bill would allow Indiana emergy utilities to “block the sun from our rooftops” and take away “the freedom to generate energy from the sun.”

Speakers at the rally included:

Jeff Peterson, president of 360 Sun Solutions

The Rev. John P. Gardner, senior pastor of Plymouth Congregational Church of Fort Wayne

Carla Kilgore, social worker and solar homeowner