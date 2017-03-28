Police: Man fatally shot after multi-county Indiana chase

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of taking his daughter from an Indiana home and leading authorities on a multi-county chase has been fatally shot.

Police say the chase began about 5 a.m. Tuesday in Tippecanoe County after the teenage girl was taken from a home in Warren County. WLFI-TV reports the chase also went into Carroll and White counties before it ended near the White-Pulaski county line.

State police Sgt. Kim Riley tells the Journal and Courier that the suspect’s vehicle was driving on two tires after running over several sets of police stop sticks. The vehicle went off the road and Riley says the driver was shot after ignoring repeated commands to stay inside the vehicle.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released. Police say his daughter wasn’t injured.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.