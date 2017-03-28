Police: Man fatally shot after multi-county Indiana chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a man was fatally shot by officers after he took his daughter from a northwestern Indiana home and led several law enforcement agencies on a chase.

Sgt. Kim Riley says Peter J. Doffin of Lafayette dragged his daughter from a home in Warren County early Tuesday. Tippecanoe County sheriff’s deputies began pursuing Doffin’s SUV a short time later. The chase traveled into White and Carroll counties before ending on U.S. 421 in southern Pulaski County after stop sticks flattened the SUV’s tires.

Riley says Doffin crashed the vehicle, emerged from it displaying a handgun and made threatening gestures before officers shot him.

Doffin’s daughter was not injured during the incident.

Riley said police will pass on evidence to appropriate prosecutors to determine if the shooting violated any laws or policies.