Police investigate shooting, car window riddled with bullet holes



FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 4800 block of Winter Street just after 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A man was shot, possibly while sitting in a Lincoln parked in front of a home in the residential neighborhood on Fort Wayne’s southeast side. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department have blocked off a crime scene and a NewsChannel 15 videographer on the scene was told the victim had been shot multiple times and is undergoing surgery. The person was last reported to be in serious condition.

It’s not known if anyone else may have been in the car. A car window shattered from bullets can be clearly seen. The suspect has so far only been described as being a male.

