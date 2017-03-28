NCIS to cast primetime spotlight on Honor Flight

Anyone who’s ever flown, or knows anyone who’s flown, with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana has undoubtedly experienced the life-altering sense of pride and gratitude we all share for the service of our senior war heroes. On Tuesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. EST , viewers of CBS-TV’s top-rated primetime drama, NCIS, will get a glimpse into our world, and the remarkable men and women we are honored to serve.

NCIS writer Gina Lucita Monreal found her inspiration for the episode in her grandfather-in-law’s Honor Flight experience, and the renewed sense of pride and purpose with which he returned home after his day of honor in Washington, D.C. While the episode’s storyline is fictional, the deep and meaningful connections established among travelling veterans, and the passion of Honor Flight’s volunteers, shine through true and clear.

This unprecedented nationwide exposure provides each of us with an invaluable opportunity to move closer to our shared goal of personally thanking every (city/region)-area WWII, Korean and Vietnam war veteran with his or her long-overdue day of honor. We can use it as a catalyst for reaching local veterans who’ve yet to fly with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, encouraging the crucial financial and volunteer support needed to further our mission, and forging new relationships that will enable us to honor veterans now and long into the future.

We urge you to tune in to this special episode of NCIS on March 28, and encourage your friends, family, business associates and community connections to do the same.