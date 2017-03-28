Motorcyclist thrown after hitting construction barrel on I-69

DEKALB COUNY, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after crashing his bike in a construction zone along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County.

Police and medics were called just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 326 milemarker, near the Auburn Auction Park, on a report of a crash there. Investigators said 36-year-old Andrew G. Boyd of Fort Wayne was on his 2007 Honda CBR motorcycle when he tried to merge onto the highway into “heavy traffic,” according to a report.

A witness told police that Boyd was following too closely and “crowding” a truck in front of him when he hit an orange construction barrel that was restricting a lane of the highway. Boyd was sent over his handlebars and throw some 60 feet to the edge of the median rumble strips, the report said.

Boyd, who was wearing a helmet, suffered internal head injuries. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital for treatment and released, police said.

The crash is under investigation.