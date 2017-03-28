Mastodons best Goshen in first true home game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A patient Fort Wayne offense earned nine walks as the Mastodons defeated Goshen 6-4 on Tuesday (March 28) afternoon at Mastodon Field in a non-conference contest.

The ‘Dons took the lead for good in the fourth with a single run to go up 3-2. Travis Upp was hit by a pitch to score Mike Snyder in the frame.

Leadoff man Jackson Boyce went 2-for-2 with three RBI and three walks. He had a two-RBI triple in the second inning. Snyder finished with two runs scored in the game.

Duane Miller earned the win for the Mastodons after pitching a scoreless fourth inning. He is 1-0. Brandon Phelps earned his second save of the year after facing the minimum in the ninth. Dru Sebastian and Cameron Boyd also threw scoreless innings for the ‘Dons.

Kyle Koteck earned the loss for Goshen. He is 0-1.

Fort Wayne improves to 5-17. Goshen falls to 14-13-1. The ‘Dons are back in action this weekend in a Summit League series at South Dakota State. First pitch on Friday (March 31) is set for 4 p.m. in Brookings, S.D.