Mad Ants clinch playoff berth with win over Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. – The Long Island Nets (16-33) fell 116-100 to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (29-20) today at Barclays Center in Long Island’s final home game of the season. The Mad Ants clinched a playoff spot with the victory.

Forward Cliff Alexander recorded his fourth consecutive double-double for the Nets with 29 points (13-of-23 FG, 3-of-3 FT) and 11 rebounds along with four assists in 35 minutes. Portland Trail Blazers assignee Tim Quarterman scored 27 points (11-of-19 FG, 2-of-4 3FG, 3-of-4 FT) with seven assists and five rebounds in 31 minutes, while J.J. Moore added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes for Long Island.

Fort Wayne jumped out to a 33-27 lead after the first quarter paced by 13 points and seven rebounds from forward Tyler Hansbrough, while Alexander led Long Island with seven points.

The Mad Ants outscored the Nets 32-26 in the second half, extending their lead to 12 points, 65-53, at halftime. Alexander led Long Island with a game-high 19 first-half points while Quarterman totaled 15 points off the bench, and Hansbrough recorded a first-half double-double for Fort Wayne with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Fort Wayne widened its lead in the third quarter on 13 points from Hansbrough, and the Mad Ants cruised for the win despite an even 23-23 fourth quarter.

Hansbrough led the Mad Ants with a double-double, recording a game-high 34 points (11-of-19 FG, 12-of-14 FT) and a game-high 14 rebounds in 35 minutes. Guard Marquis Teague added 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting in 27 minutes off the bench, while center Alex Poythress added 15 points and eight rebounds in 35 minutes for Fort Wayne.

The Mad Ants wrap up the regular season Saturday at home against Canton at 7 p.m.