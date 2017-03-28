Gold watch topic of testimony in murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Testimony concluded Tuesday in the trial of a Fort Wayne man accused of killing one man and shooting another in October 2015.

Hozyfa H. Sultan, 25, stands accused of murder related to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Brandon Washington. Prosecutors believe Sultan opened fire on Washington and another man – Mykell Montgomery – just before noon Oct. 22, 2015 inside a home at 5111 Plaza Drive. Washington’s body was found dead in the home; the other man fled and survived.

Inside an Allen Superior courtroom Tuesday, seven witnesses testified, including a fingerprint and DNA analyst and detectives on the case – many who recalled a gold watch that was found next to Washington’s body. According to testimony, pictures showed Sultan wearing the watch previously.

Sultan’s defense team, though, argued that the watch did not have his fingerprints and DNA on it.

Prosecutors also showed a surveillance video from a nearby house that showed a man a black man get into a vehicle and drive by. The question: was that Sultan?

Testimony on Tuesday wrapped up around 3:20 p.m.

Ahead on Wednesday, the defense is expected to argue that Montgomery, previously convicted of false informing, is an unreliable witness and has changed his story too many time to trust. Prosecutors, meanwhile, have said Montgomery was protecting himself by not speaking up at first.

Sultan is on trial months after he was released from custody in October 2016 because prosecutors failed to bring him to trial within six months of his arrest. While he was released, he was charged with dealing crack cocaine after police made three separate controlled buys of crack cocaine through a confidential informant from Sultan.