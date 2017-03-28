FWA offers advice for spring break travelers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Recent changes at Fort Wayne International Airport should make for a better spring break travel experience for fliers according to airport officials.

Over the last few months, the Airport Authority has made a number of changes to the parking lots in front of the terminal. The changes mean airport staff will now have an accurate count of lot occupancy so arriving passengers can be alerted if specific lots are full. A second pay by credit card only lot has been added, creating an additional 86 parking spaces. Passengers parking their vehicles at the airport during their trip may park in Short Term parking, Long Term parking or Economy Parking. The rates and locations of each of these unique parking options can be found at www.flyfwa.com under “Parking”.



Free shuttle service and baggage assistance is available to all passengers. To submit a pick-up request, visit http://www.flyfwa.com and select the “Skycaps/Shuttles” link under the “For Passengers” tab or call the Airport Authority at least 12 hours in advance at 260-458-4017 to schedule a pick-up.

Because of safety concerns, parking at the curb in front of the terminal building is meant for passengers who are ready to load and unload only. A cell phone Lot is located just south of the Economy Parking Lot, west of the terminal building for those waiting to pick-up passengers. Those needing to go into the airport building may park in Short Term Parking, where the first 30 minutes of parking are free.

All airlines operating at FWA honor mobile boarding passes. To retrieve a mobile boarding pass, simply download the airline’s mobile app and take a screenshot of the boarding pass once a flight is available for check-in. Individual airline travel information can be found on their websites. Listed below are the official app names and websites for FWA’s airlines:

Allegiant: Allegiant2Go/www.allegiantair.com

American Airlines: American/www.aa.com

Delta Air Lines: Fly Delta/www.delta.com

United Airlines: United/www.united.com

The check-in time for all airlines is 24 hours prior to departure for mobile device users and those printing their boarding pass at home. Those wishing to check-in at the airport may do so 90 minutes prior to departure for American, Delta, and United flights and two hours prior to departure for Allegiant flights.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requires all carry-on liquids be 3.4 ounces or less and placed in a single, one-quart plastic bag. That plastic bag should be made easily accessible, as it will need to be removed from the carry-on bag and screened separately. All passengers are permitted to bring one carry-on bag measuring 14” x 22” x 9” and one personal item such as a purse or backpack. The

TSA also requires all passengers over 18 to show valid identification in order to travel. This includes any government-issued photo ID. A full list of permitted carry-on items and acceptable identification may be found at http://www.tsa.gov.

The Airport Authority reminds passengers that the four airlines operating at FWA do not have local phone numbers at their ticket counters. Passengers needing assistance with ticketing, baggage, or customer service should visit http://www.flyfwa.com and select the “Airlines/Booking” tab for full airline contact information.