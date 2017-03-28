Five to be inducted into Komets Hall of Fame

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Tuesday that the Komet Hall of Fame will increase by five new members in a ceremony planned for the night of Saturday, April 8th when the Komets host the Quad City Mallards at 7:30.

The Class of 2017 inductees include former Komet players Carey Lucyk and Dale Baldwin, long-time Off-Ice Official Ken Roehrs and team statisticians Don Detter and Ted Rolf.

Lucyk served as a Komet defenseman for eight seasons from 1987-88 through 1994-95. He ranks eighth all-time with 583 regular season games. Lucyk was on board for Fort Wayne’s memorable 1993 IHL Turner Cup Championship appearing in all 12 post season games en route to the championship.

Baldwin was a Komet for seven seasons from 1980-81 to 1986-87 collecting three IHL Regular Season titles with Fort Wayne. The rugged right winger scored five 20-goal seasons. Baldwin’s career year was 1983-84 when he scored 54 assists and 74 points and ranked second on the team with 209 penalty minutes in 80 games. Baldwin ranks ninth all-time with 528 total regular season games. He finished with an overall total of 589 games, 150 goals, 302 assists for 452 points and ranks second in Komet history with 1,589 penalty minutes.

Lucyk and Baldwin become the 36th and 37th members to be added to the Team Personnel section of the Komet Hall of Fame.

Roehrs has served as an Off-Ice Official with the Komets since 1969. His duties included working the penalty boxes, being a goal judge and scorekeeper before accepting the very critical position as the official timekeeper in 1979. This year marks his 48th season as an Off-Ice Official with the Komets.

Detter and Rolf are Fort Wayne natives and have both served side-by-side in the press box as the Komets’ team statisticians logging the special stats for the coach such as blocked shots, faceoffs won and lost, turnovers, power play shots, dump-ins and controls, hits, odd-man rushes and more at each Fort Wayne home game.

Detter started recording the coach’s stats in 1980 and Rolf followed in 1982. Both continue to serve today.

Roehrs, Detter and Rolf will be added to the Executive Builders section of the Komet Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was first introduced in 1988 and is divided into three sections including the Executive Builders section, the Team Personnel section and the Media section. With the addition of these five new inductees, the Komet Hall of Fame will total 46 members.

Colin Chaulk and Al Sims were automatically inducted into the Hall of Fame with their number retirements previously this season for a total of seven inductees in the Class of 2017.