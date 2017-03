FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Connor Sowers made a fantastic leaping catch for the Warriors to end the fourth inning but it wasn’t enough as Bishop Luers earned a 6-3 victory Tuesday afternoon at Indiana Tech’s Warrior Field.

Luers standout Blane Cook broke the game open with a 2-run single in the bottom of the fifth that scored Dylan Barnum and Mikhail McCowin.