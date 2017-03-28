Bass Road closure set for April 3

Related Coverage Work to widen, build trail along Bass Road begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A section of Bass Road between Kroemer and Flaugh roads will be closed to traffic starting Monday, April 3 until December 1 according to the Allen County Highway Department.

A marked detour will route motorists to Hadley Road, Illinois Road and Thomas Road to get around the closure. Local traffic will be allowed in the construction area and access to Buckner Park will also be maintained during construction.

The closure will allow crews to widen the bridge over Interstate 69, construct a new bridge just east of I-69 over the Flaugh Drain and make various road improvements. Anyone who has traveled the road recently has seen some of the initial work already underway.

