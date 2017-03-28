Allen County Employees of the Year honored for saving lives

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During January 2016, Allen County Sheriff’s Deputies Christopher Amstutz and Kenneth Litzenberg heroically rescued two drivers. Each put his own safety at risk by jumping into frigid water to save a citizen. Tuesday they were honored by the Allen County Board of Commissioners as County Employees of the Year. They, along with 26 other employees out the nearly 1800 that work for the county, were nominated to the County Civil Service Award program by colleagues for exceptional service, noteworthy commitment and/or efficient/innovative ideas.

On January 7, 2016, Officer Litzenberg was nearby when a call came out. A vehicle slid off the road into a retention pond, and the driver was still inside. “I actually saw the car slide another 3-4 inches down towards the middle of the pond. You know your heart just sinks,” said Litzenberg, who has been with the department for 11 years. A man driving by and several nearby construction workers all stopped what they were doing to help stabilize the car while Litzenberg broke a window. Bruce Ferguson, the driver, was able to free himself from his seat belt and crawl toward the officer. Litzenberg said, “It’s a good feeling to look around and realize that 6 other strangers dropped everything they were doing and ran to help somebody they have no clue who he is. It really does restore your faith in people. Those people were right there when I needed them, too. They were helping me as much as I was helping them.” He also said Ferguson helped save his own life; it may have been a different outcome if he had not been as helpful. “As soon as we made eye contact, I knew I was in good shape. It was close. It was real, real close. I’m still affected by it. It’s humbling,” Ferguson told NewsChannel 15 after the award ceremony. He continued, “He’s always been there for us. I was really proud that he got assigned to Leo-Cedarville.” “I was just glad that I was where I was at that I could make a difference…”It was a good feeling that day. Things went right,” Officer Litzenberg said Tuesday.

On January 16, 2016, Officer Amstutz was filling out paperwork from a slide-off earlier in the day. He recalls what happened next, “I just happened to look up, look down the road, and saw two vehicles coming at me. I saw the rear vehicle lose control and start to slide. Then I saw it flip into the ditch. The vehicle was on it’s top. I got in the water, attempted to gain entry. The doors were locked, all the windows were closed.” Angelica Yanez, the driver, remembers the fear, “I realized that it was filling up with water. So the water started coming up to my chest and I was very scared.” Officer Amstutz – who has been with the department for seven years – jumped in the water, broke a back window and pulled Yanez to safety. He put her into his car trying to keep her warm until the ambulance arrived. “I’m not special. Any of the officers would’ve done the same thing. I’d do the same thing again today,” Amstutz said. But Yanez remembers it a little differently, “I’m not going to forget about it because he was so brave.”

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux said during the ceremony, “I’ll tell you what I am one proud sheriff today.” Nelson Peters, Allen County Commissioner, said, “You know a lot of times we can’t reward our county employees in the ways that we want to…We couldn’t have two better representatives than what we have in Officer Amstutz and Officer Litzenberg who risked their lives to save citizens.”