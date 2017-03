FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A water main break has closed a stretch of East Paulding Road on the city’s southeast side.

City Utilities spokesman Frank Suarez said early Monday that East Paulding Road was closed between Winter Street and Bowser Avenue while a crew worked to repair a water main break. Suarez said a 12-inch water main broke near the intersection of Winter and Paulding.

It’s not clear how long the repair will take or when the roadway will reopen.