USF coach Donley named TRF parade grand marshal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Kevin Donley, the Hall of Fame coach of the National Champion University of Saint Francis football team, will serve as Grand Marshal of the Three Rivers Festival parade.

Festival officials announced the appointment Monday. The Three Rivers Festival parade will be held Saturday, July 8 at 10 a.m.

“Kevin Donley was a perfect choice for this year’s theme of Superheroes,” said Jack Hammer, executive director of the Three Rivers Festival. “As the winningest football coach in NAIA history, he is a national hero and a local source of pride.”

Donley, who secured his 300th win in 2016, is the winningest active collegiate coach at any level. His Cougars won the 2016 NAIA national title in December, and Donley was named NAIA Coach of the Year. He has coached Saint Francis since the school launched a football program in 1997.

The 49th annual Three Rivers Festival will run July 7-15.