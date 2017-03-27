Trial starts for Fort Wayne man accused of murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nearly a year and a half after he was arrested and charged with murder, a Fort Wayne man appeared in court for the first time Monday.

Hozyfa Sultan, 25, is charged with three felonies including murder and attempted murder. Sultan was arrested in the killing of 21-year-old Brandon Washington, who was found shot to death inside his home in the 5000 block of Plaza Dr in October 2015.

Prosecutors called several witnesses at the trial, including Washington’s mother and 22-year-old Mykell Montgomery, a man shot the same day as Washington.

Montgomery was incarcerated for a contempt charge after failing to testify, which postponed Sultan’s trial last October and contributed to his release from jail.

The jury was shown video from the scene of the shooting where an officer had asked Montgomery who had shot him and Montgomery told the officer at the time that he didn’t know.

Montgomery testified at the trial that he was sitting on the couch inside the home when Sultan shot Washington. After he ran away, Montgomery said Sultan shot him several times as well.

However, Montgomery only told police Sultan was the one who shot him after going to breakfast with an FBI agent who offered him $5,000, with $750 cash up front.

After questioning, the defense believed Montgomery changed his story too many times and asked if he was paid to snitch by the FBI. Montgomery said he wasn’t, and that the money was for his safety.

Washington’s death was one of three shooting deaths reported within a 24-hour period. Anastasia LaShawn Butler, 16, and Washington’s 21-year-old brother Larry were also found shot to death in an SUV. Sultan is not implicated in their deaths.

Sultan’s trial continues Tuesday.