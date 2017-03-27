Relatives of Indiana couple found dead focus on their 5 kids

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Relatives of a northern Indiana couple found dead over the weekend say they’re in mourning even as they focus on caring for the couple’s five children.

Thirty-one-year-old Susana Alvarez and 38-year-old Alberto Avelino were found dead Saturday in a minivan parked near their Elkhart County house.

Autopsies conducted Sunday showed both died of single gunshot wounds to their heads. Authorities are still investigating whether their deaths were homicides or suicides.

The Elkhart Truth reports the couple’s five children put crosses in the ground during a Sunday vigil and left mementos of their parents, including Goldfish snack crackers and a doll.

Elkhart County resident Delia Vazquez says a GoFundMe page has been set up to help defray funeral expenses and take care of the children, who are staying with relatives.

